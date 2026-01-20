President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended congratulations to former lawmaker and senior Lagos politician, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, on her birthday. In addition, the President celebrated her upcoming installation as the Otun Iyalode of Lagos, a prestigious chieftaincy title to be conferred by the Oba of L...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended congratulations to former lawmaker and senior Lagos politician, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, on her birthday.

In addition, the President celebrated her upcoming installation as the Otun Iyalode of Lagos, a prestigious chieftaincy title to be conferred by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akinolu, on January 24.

A statement released on Tuesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the honour as well-deserved, highlighting Okoya-Thomas’s enduring commitment to women’s empowerment, public service, and support for traditional institutions in Lagos.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Pays Tribute to Late Diplomat James Sokoya

The statement recalled that Okoya-Thomas, who serves as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader in Lagos State, represented Lagos Island Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives for three consecutive terms from 2003 to 2015. During her tenure, she made significant contributions to legislative processes and constituency development.

President Tinubu praised her unwavering advocacy for increased women’s participation in politics and governance, describing her career as a model of dedication, resilience, and service to the people of Lagos.

He noted that the conferment of the Otun Iyalode title is a fitting tribute to her efforts in advancing women and strengthening community leadership across the state.

The President wished Okoya-Thomas long life, good health, and a successful chieftaincy ceremony.