President Bola Tinubu has celebrated a “shining example of commitment to Nigeria”, Tanko Yakasai, on occasion of his 100th birthday.

In a statement the President personally signed, Yakasai’s activism led him to join hands with comrades in the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU). “Through NEPU, Yakasai and his co-travellers launched a massive awakening campaign in Northern Nigeria, igniting the fire for the Independence struggle.”

According to Tinubu, he is “not only celebrating the man and his personal achievements, but also a century of dedicated service to freedom and democracy and many years of supporting me and the progressive cause.”

The statement reads: “Of the noble men and women who stood firm for our liberty and freedom from repressive colonial subjugation, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai is the last man standing. Born a hundred years ago in Kano City, Alhaji Yakasai exemplifies a purposeful life, carving out a meaningful legacy despite humble beginnings.

“Disturbed by the injustice and maltreatment he witnessed under colonial rule, he chose to join the fight for Nigeria’s liberation. As a young man, Baba Yakasai channelled his energy into the struggle for the emancipation of his people and the rest of the country as a freedom fighter, journalist, and frontline political activist.

“His activism led him to join hands with comrades in the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU), led by the visionary radical Mallam Aminu Kano. Through NEPU, Yakasai and his co-travellers launched a massive awakening campaign in Northern Nigeria, igniting the fire for the Independence struggle.

“In the aftermath of Nigeria’s Independence in 1960, Yakasai maintained an abiding faith in the country and its development. He played several significant roles, including serving as State Commissioner in Kano under Military Governor Audu Bako and as Special Assistant on National Assembly Liaison to President Shehu Shagari during the Second Republic.

“In both youth and old age, Yakasai remains a shining example of commitment to Nigeria. He is a consensus builder who consistently weighs in on the side of national cohesion, peaceful coexistence, and democratic consolidation.

“In celebrating Baba Yakasai today, I am not only celebrating the man and his personal achievements, but also a century of dedicated service to freedom and democracy and many years of supporting me and the progressive cause.

“I am pleased to join family, friends and associates to celebrate the life and commitment of Alhaji Tanko Yakasai as he turns 100 on December 5.”