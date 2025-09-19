President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday commissioned a series of modern infrastructure upgrades at the historic Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna, marking a significant step in improving public religious facilities and community welfare. The upgrades, funded by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (T...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday commissioned a series of modern infrastructure upgrades at the historic Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna, marking a significant step in improving public religious facilities and community welfare.

The upgrades, funded by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), include a modern ablution centre capable of serving 300 worshippers simultaneously, 50 newly constructed restrooms with designated VIP sections, and a 300,000-litre overhead water tank aimed at ensuring steady water supply for both the mosque and the wider Ungwan Sarki community.

Tinubu, who was in Kaduna to attend the wedding of the son of former Zamfara State Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari, praised the intervention as a symbol of national unity and a powerful example of responsible corporate citizenship.

“This initiative reflects the spirit of togetherness and the growing role of the private sector in addressing infrastructure challenges across Nigeria,” the President said during the ceremony.

Before the upgrade, the mosque operated with a modest ablution facility that struggled to meet the needs of its large congregation, particularly during Juma’at prayers.

The new facilities now offer a significant boost in capacity and convenience for worshippers and residents alike.

Tantita Security Services, chaired by former Niger Delta militant leader Chief Government Ekpemupolo widely known as Tompolo specialises in oil pipeline surveillance.

In recent years, the company has expanded its footprint in community development efforts across various regions.

According to site engineer Abba Mubashir, the construction met high technical and quality standards.

“The project was completed from the ground up, including a spacious ablution area and a fully functional water system connected to the new overhead tank,” he explained.

Mubashir also revealed that Tantita’s outreach extends beyond Sultan Bello Mosque. “We’ve completed an Islamic school in Ambushia and a Christian school in Sabo both in Kaduna as part of our commitment to community development,” he said.

Malam Abdurrahman Abdulhamid, the Chief Ladan of Sultan Bello Mosque, expressed deep appreciation for the project. He noted that it had originally been initiated by philanthropist Jack Rich but was left incomplete for several years before Tantita stepped in to finish it.

“Alhamdulillah, Tantita revived and completed this project. It has transformed our facilities and brought relief to the mosque and surrounding community. We pray for continued blessings on the company and its leadership,” he said.

Local residents of Ungwan Sarki echoed similar sentiments, noting that the new water infrastructure had significantly eased the burden of water scarcity in the area.

The commissioning ceremony added a meaningful touch to the President’s visit, highlighting how strategic private sector contributions can play a vital role in addressing Nigeria’s pressing infrastructure needs across religious, educational, and civic institutions.