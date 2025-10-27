President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has penned a heartfelt message to Veteran Journalist Oloye Lekan Alabi on the occasion of his 75th birthday, commending his remarkable achievements as a public figure. This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President, o...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has penned a heartfelt message to Veteran Journalist Oloye Lekan Alabi on the occasion of his 75th birthday, commending his remarkable achievements as a public figure.

This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President, on Information and Strategy.

The statement reads, “President Bola Tinubu congratulates Oloye Lekan Alabi, a veteran journalist and public relations guru, on his 75th birthday on October 27, 2025.

“Oloye Alabi is the Abese-Olubadan of Ibadanland and Cultural Ambassador of the National Museum and Monuments in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

“President Tinubu acknowledges Oloye Alabi’s distinguished journalism and public relations career and commends his remarkable achievements in both fields.”

According to the statement, Oloye Alabi began his journalism career at the defunct Sketch newspaper before transitioning to the Western Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation, which later became the Nigerian Television Authority, Ibadan.

He subsequently joined Odu’a Investment Company Limited as Public Relations Manager.

The President notes that Oloye Alabi’s rare privilege of serving as Chief Press Secretary to four governors in the old Oyo State, and his years of service as Corporate Affairs Manager of Odu’a Company, reflect his professionalism, integrity, hard work, tenacity, and reliability.

Oloye Alabi has authored several books. A festschrift was recently launched in Ibadan to celebrate his 75th birthday.

President Tinubu prays for many more years of good health and renewed strength for the Abese-Olubadan.