President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, on his 66th birthday, praising his dedication to leadership, service, and the welfare of the people.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President joined the Otu family, friends, and associates in celebrating the governor’s “legacy of leadership, service, and commitment to the public good.”

Tinubu lauded Otu’s People First agenda, which he said places citizens at the centre of governance through investments in education, health, food security, and cultural empowerment.

He commended the governor’s efforts in education, particularly the establishment of the University of Education and Entrepreneurship and the College of Agriculture, describing them as critical to developing a new generation of skilled professionals for sustainable growth.

The President also hailed Otu’s push for industrialisation through the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone in Adiabo, supported by the African Development Bank, noting that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s drive to boost value chains, enhance export competitiveness, and create jobs for Nigerian youth.

Expressing confidence in the state’s developmental trajectory, Tinubu said ongoing infrastructure projects — including the proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport, the 700km coastal highway linking Calabar to Lagos, the 450km Trans-Sahara Superhighway to Abuja, the river port, and the free trade zone — would position Cross River as a major hub for commerce, logistics, and tourism in West Africa.

The President wished Governor Otu continued health, strength, and wisdom as he serves the people of Cross River State and contributes to national progress.