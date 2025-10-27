President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to former First Lady, Chief Margaret Shonekan, on her 84th birthday, celebrated on October 28, 2025. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised Mrs. Shonekan, wife of the late Hea...

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to former First Lady, Chief Margaret Shonekan, on her 84th birthday, celebrated on October 28, 2025.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised Mrs. Shonekan, wife of the late Head of the Interim National Government and former UAC Chairman, Chief Ernest Shonekan, for her enduring humility, kindness, and dedication to public service.

Tinubu described Mrs. Shonekan as a patriot who devoted her life to strengthening public institutions and promoting excellence in education and human resource development.

“Mrs. Shonekan devoted her entire career to the strengthening of public institutions, with a focus on promoting effective service delivery, providing qualitative and reliable educational assessments for students, encouraging academic and moral excellence, and promoting human resource development,” the President said.

He recalled her distinguished career, which began at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in 1965, where she rose through the ranks to become Head of the National Office from 1995 to 2000. She also served as Deputy Registrar at WAEC and as a Federal Civil Service Commissioner between 1986 and 1994.

“I commend her patriotism, courage, and commitment to the development of education in Nigeria, exemplified by her return to her former office, WAEC, in 1994 after serving as Nigeria’s First Lady for three months,” Tinubu added.

The President prayed for continued good health, strength, and sound mind for Mrs. Shonekan as she marks the milestone.