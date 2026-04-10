President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Africa’s foremost industrialist and Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote (GCON), on the occasion of his birthday on Friday, April 10. In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu commended Dangote’s decades-long contributions to Nigeria…...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Africa’s foremost industrialist and Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote (GCON), on the occasion of his birthday on Friday, April 10.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu commended Dangote’s decades-long contributions to Nigeria and Africa’s economic transformation, describing him as a key driver of industrial growth and private sector development on the continent.

“Aliko’s entrepreneurial vision, resilience, innovation, and commitment to excellence have transformed industries and positioned Nigeria as a hub for large-scale petrochemical and cement production through his establishment of the multi-billion-dollar Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company and cement factories across Africa,” Tinubu said.

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He further praised the business mogul’s role in job creation, infrastructure development, and his sustained confidence in the Nigerian economy.

“I salute Aliko for his conglomerate’s role in job creation, infrastructure development, and unwavering belief in the Nigerian economy and its potential. Dangote remains a shining example of African enterprise, whose achievements continue to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs across the continent,” the President added.

Tinubu also highlighted Dangote’s philanthropic interventions through the Dangote Foundation, noting their impact in health, education, and poverty reduction.

“I also applaud Aliko’s philanthropic efforts, particularly through the Dangote Foundation, which have significantly impacted lives in health, education, and poverty alleviation,” he said.

The President prayed for continued good health and greater accomplishments for the business leader.

“As Aliko marks another year, I pray for his continued good health, wisdom, and greater accomplishments in service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity,” he stated.