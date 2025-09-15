The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will return to Abuja on Tuesday to resume official duties. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made available to TVC on Monday. According t...

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will return to Abuja on Tuesday to resume official duties.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made available to TVC on Monday.

According to the statement, President Tinubu planned Tuesday return to the country on Tuesday is ahead of the stated 10-day working leave initially announced.

The statement further revealed that President Tinubu during his vacation engaged in strategic private luncheon with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace, where both leaders reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen the partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability.

The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has concluded his work vacation ahead of schedule and will return to Abuja on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, to resume official duties.

“The President departed for France on September 4, 2025, to spend part of his annual holiday and was initially scheduled to divide the period between France and the United Kingdom.”

“Last week in Paris, President Tinubu held a private luncheon with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace.

“Both leaders reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen the partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability,” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.

President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the United Kingdom and will return to Nigeria upon completion of the working vacation.

