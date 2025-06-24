President Bola Tinubu has declined assent to the National Assembly Library Trust Fund Amendment Act 2025.

In a letter read by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, at Tuesday plenary, the President outlined his reasons for withholding assent.

President Bola Tinubu acknowledged the commendable objectives of the proposed legislation but noted that certain provisions of the bill were inconsistent with existing laws and policies of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He cited concerns relating to the funding of agencies under the National Assembly, the taxation of national entities, public service regulations, as well as issues surrounding aid and national service.

The President warned that if enacted, the bill could set an unsustainable precedent that would run counter to public interest.

He expressed hope that the House of Representatives would take appropriate steps to address the identified issues in the legislation.