President Bola Tinubu has commissioned the newly refurbished Dr. Michael Ọkpara Auditorium in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The refurbishment project was carried out by the Abia State Government under Governor Alex Otti as part of efforts to upgrade public infrastructure in the state.

The President was represented at the commissioning ceremony by the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

Following the event in Umuahia, President Tinubu is scheduled to proceed to Aba, where he will commission several other completed projects, including the reconstructed Port Harcourt Road.