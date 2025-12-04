President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined family, friends, and well-wishers nationwide in celebrating Prince Samuel Adedoyin, the renowned industrialist, philanthropist, and founder of the Doyin Group of Companies, on his 90th birthday. In a statement released from the Statehouse on Thursday, President...

In a statement released from the Statehouse on Thursday, President Tinubu described Prince Adedoyin as “a national icon with decades of footprints in the manufacturing sector of our national economy” and “a patriarch of uncommon vision, discipline, and generosity.”

The President lauded Baba Adedoyin’s contributions to Nigeria’s economy, noting that through “sheer determination, entrepreneurial brilliance, and integrity, he built enterprises that have contributed significantly to our economy and created opportunities for countless Nigerians.”

He described Adedoyin’s life as “a shining testament to what is possible through faith, hard work, and an unwavering belief in the promise of our country.”

Beyond his business achievements, President Tinubu highlighted Prince Adedoyin’s philanthropy and community impact, praising his “compassion for the vulnerable, investment in education and community development, and uplifting spirit” as a legacy that transcends generations.

Recounting the industrialist’s journey, Tinubu noted that Baba Adedoyin moved to Lagos from Agbamu, Kwara State, as a teenager, guided by “faith, determination, and a strong will to succeed.” For over seven decades, he has remained an integral part of Lagos State’s social and economic fabric, while maintaining strong ties with his native Agbamu.

The President also shared personal admiration for Prince Adedoyin, saying, “I have always enjoyed a close, pleasant and warm personal relationship with Baba Adedoyin. I admire his strength of character and fortitude in the face of adversity and personal loss.”

As he marks this milestone, President Tinubu celebrated Baba Adedoyin as “a cherished leader whose wisdom continues to enrich our society,” and prayed that the Almighty grants him “continued grace, strength, peace, and joy in the years ahead.”

“I welcome Baba Adedoyin to the grand club of the nonagenerians. Happy 90th Birthday, Baba!” the President concluded.