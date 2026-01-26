President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Ankara, Türkiye, on a state visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and Türkiye. President Tinubu’s trip to the transcontinental country located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia is part of a state visit focused on d...

President Tinubu’s trip to the transcontinental country located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia is part of a state visit focused on deepening bilateral relations between both countries.

The President touched down at the Ankara Esenboğa Airport at exactly 9:05 p.m. local time, where he was received by a Turkish government delegation led by the Minister of National Education, Yusuf Tekin.

The visit is expected to further strengthen cooperation between Nigeria and Türkiye in key areas including security, trade and investment, education, innovation, aviation and social development.

During the trip, President Tinubu is scheduled to hold high-level talks with Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as both leaders explore ways to expand strategic partnerships and advance shared economic interests.

The agenda also includes meetings between senior government officials from both countries, the signing of several memoranda of understanding, and a Nigeria–Türkiye business forum aimed at boosting investor confidence and attracting new investments.

The state visit builds on the long-standing cordial relationship between Nigeria and Türkiye and aligns with the Tinubu administration’s drive to expand global partnerships under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

President Tinubu is expected to return to the country at the conclusion of the visit.