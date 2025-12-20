The Nigeria Police Force has defended its enforcement of the motor vehicle tinted glass permit policy, saying the measure is backed by law and designed to enhance public safety. In a statement released on Friday, the police dismissed recent comments credited to the President of the Nigerian Bar Asso...

The Nigeria Police Force has defended its enforcement of the motor vehicle tinted glass permit policy, saying the measure is backed by law and designed to enhance public safety.

In a statement released on Friday, the police dismissed recent comments credited to the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Osigwe, describing them as misleading and based on a wrong interpretation of the law.

The Force said the regulation of tinted vehicle windows is neither arbitrary nor a matter of discretion, stressing that it is rooted in an existing Act of the National Assembly.

According to the police, the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, provides the legal foundation for the policy and should not be portrayed as a relic of military rule, as alleged.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, explained that the law empowers the Inspector-General of Police to issue permits for tinted glass, while also setting clear conditions for applicants to justify their request on security or medical grounds.

He added that the policy is aimed at curbing the misuse of vehicles with darkened windows, which have often been linked to crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism and other violent offences.

Hundeyin said the police remain committed to applying the law in a manner that protects citizens and supports broader efforts to reduce crime across the country.

He said: “It is therefore incorrect and misleading to portray the policy as a revenue-driven initiative. The Nigeria Police Force is not a revenue-generating organization. Nonetheless, the Force is empowered by law to receive funds that accrue incidentally in the discharge of its statutory functions. Section 26(1)(f) of the Police Act, 2020 (as amended) expressly recognizes this authority. This legal position is neither novel nor controversial.

“The Nigeria Police Force has observed recent public commentary attributed to the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe, concerning the Motor Vehicle Tinted Glass Permit Policy. In the overriding interest of public order, institutional clarity, and national security, the Force finds it necessary to place the facts on record, correct material misrepresentations, and reaffirm its unwavering commitment to the rule of law, public safety, and judicial authority.

“At all times, the Nigeria Police Force remains a law-abiding institution operating strictly within the framework of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, extant statutes, and valid orders of courts of competent jurisdiction. Under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, the Force has neither acted nor intends to act in contempt of court. Respect for the judiciary and adherence to due process remain non-negotiable pillars of police governance and command responsibility.

“In balancing accessibility for legitimate applicants with the imperatives of national security and operational sustainability, the Federal Government approved the Police Specialized Services Automation Project, which received due approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in July 2022. The project is implemented under a lawful Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement authorised by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Act, with the Nigeria Police Force partnering a licensed Information Technology infrastructure provider.

“Under this automated framework, applications for tinted glass permits are processed online, subjected to security vetting, and approved strictly in accordance with law. Administrative fees paid by applicants are applied solely towards sustaining the technology infrastructure, data security systems, and workflow architecture supporting the process. They do not constitute revenue generation by the Nigeria Police Force”.

Hundeyin dismissed Osigwe’s claim that fees are paid into a so-called “private account” run by Parkway Projects, describing it as completely untrue and suggesting it reflects either a misunderstanding of how payment systems work or a deliberate attempt to misinform the public.

“Parkway Projects Limited is a Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed Payment Services Provider, engaged by the Federal Government as a payment collection channel for the Vehicle Tint Permit Project, in the same manner as platforms such as Remita. The reference number cited as bank account number of Parkway Projects by the President of NBA is not a bank account but a unique transaction identifier, used for reconciliation and settlement into designated government channels.

“While some motorists may desire tinted glass for privacy, aesthetics, or protection from sunlight, the indiscriminate use of heavily tinted vehicles has demonstrably undermined traffic surveillance, facilitated criminal concealment, and impeded intelligence led policing. The enhanced Tint Permit System was therefore introduced to standardise applications nationwide, improve vetting, and integrate security innovations, previously absent from the process while eliminating bottlenecks and tendencies for extortion associated with the previous process. This is part of a series of innovations recently introduced to modernise policing in Nigeria under the current Inspector-General of Police.

“The Nigeria Police Force recalls that enforcement of the policy was earlier voluntarily suspended following engagements with the NBA leadership and in response to public appeals. This decision was an exercise of institutional restraint and goodwill, not the result of any judicial restraint. The Force remains fully cognisant of pending matters before the courts, including Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025, in which judgment has been reserved, and will not take any step capable of pre-empting or undermining judicial outcomes.

“The recent communication regarding enforcement was intended to provide advance public notice on operational planning, subject always to compliance with subsisting court directives and further guidance from the courts. Where any aspect of such communication is capable of misinterpretation, the Nigeria Police Force is open to constructive engagement to ensure clarity, harmony, and strict adherence to the law. That notwithstanding, the Nigeria Police Force will not expend valuable time responding to ignorant and mischievous claims especially by persons who have chosen to use malicious attacks on the Police as a launch pad to limelight and fame under the guise of being a defender of the masses,” he added.

The police clarified that there is no court order stopping the Nigeria Police Force from enforcing the policy, stressing that no restraining injunction has been granted against the Force.

Hundeyin explained that the request for an interim injunction was flatly rejected by the Federal High Court in Warri, adding that the earlier pause in enforcement was a goodwill gesture to allow for consultations with stakeholders.

He noted that given the country’s prevailing security challenges, many of which are worsened by the misuse of tinted vehicles, the Force cannot shy away from its constitutional duty to protect lives and property.

He said: “It must also be noted that only a small percentage of motorists utilise tinted glass. No responsible police institution will allow the security of the overwhelming majority of Nigerians to be jeopardised in order to protect the narrow interests of a few, whether elitist or criminal, under the guise of public advocacy.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, enforcement, where lawfully undertaken, will be professional, measured, and rights-compliant. The Inspector-General of Police reiterates that extortion, harassment, or abuse of authority by any police officer will not be tolerated. Officers found culpable will face severe disciplinary sanctions. However, Individual misconduct must not be weaponised to malign the Nigeria Police Force as an institution.

“While the Nigeria Police Force recognises the Nigerian Bar Association as a vital stakeholder in Nigeria’s justice system, public narratives that suggest institutional lawlessness or bad faith are neither accurate nor helpful. The Force will not continue to engage publicly with individuals who misuse respected platforms like the Nigerian Bar Association to pursue personal agendas or erode public confidence in lawful authority.

“The Force is also aware, through media reports, that Olukunle Edun, SAN, whose earlier actions were unsuccessful, has allegedly instituted a fresh suit at the High Court of Delta State, Orerokpe Division, despite the pendency of Suit Nos: FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025 and FHC/WR/CS/103/2025. The Nigeria Police Force has not been served with any processes in respect of this alleged action. Upon service, the Force will review the same with its legal advisers and take all lawful steps available to it.”