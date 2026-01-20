At least three persons are feared dead following the collapse of a building under construction in Akure, the Ondo State capital. The incident happened on Tuesday at the Oba Adesida area of the city, near the former All Progressives Congress state secretariat, sending panic through the neighbourhood....

