Gunmen have kidnapped three members of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry in Akure North local government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the victims were kidnapped on Monday evening while coming from the Bible Study at Kasemola area, inside Ogbese axis.

According to a message obtained, “Good morning beloved, Kindly pray along with us , three of our members were kidnapped yesterday after bible study at Kasemola inside Ogbese axis.”

Members of the church are seeking divine Intervention to secure their release.

Already, the case has been reported to the police and Amotekun Corps in the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Olushola Ayanlade confirmed the incident

He said men of the command are already in the bush around the said community