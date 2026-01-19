The Kano State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of a 35-year-old woman, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children in Kano....

The victims were murdered in their home in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters at about 12.10 pm on Saturday.

Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent of Police Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, identified the suspects as Umar Auwalu, 23, of Sabuwar Gandu Quarters; Isyaku Yakubu, also known as Chebe, 40, of Sagagi Quarters; and Yakubu Abdulaziz, also known as Wawo, 21, of Sabon Gida Sharada Quarters — all within Kano metropolis.

Kiyawa said the arrests followed directives from the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, with officers deploying intelligence-led operations to track down the suspects.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations, assuring that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

The Commissioner of Police in Kano, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended officers involved in the operation for the swift arrests and praised members of the public for their support and cooperation.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin also welcomed the development, describing the arrests as reassuring. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Ismail Mudashir, Barau called for a thorough investigation and speedy prosecution.

“I commend the command for its swiftness. This is the first leg; the police should conduct a thorough investigation and ensure a speedy trial so that those responsible are brought to book,” he said.

He expressed sorrow over the incident, describing it as devastating, and offered prayers for the victims and for strength for the husband and father of the children, Haruna Bashir.