The Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro) has accused the United States Congress of aiding Boko Haram propaganda through its decision to impose sanctions on Nigeria over alleged Christian persecution.

PeacePro, in a statement by its Executive Director, Abdulrazaq Hamzat described the move by US Congress as reckless and misleading, warning that it could embolden terrorist groups like Boko Haram by reinforcing their false narrative that the Nigerian government is waging a war on Christians.

In a strongly worded statement, Abdulrazaq Hamzat argued that Boko Haram and other terrorist organizations has long exploited religious tensions to justify their attacks and recruit followers.

By framing Nigeria’s security challenges as a religious conflict, PeacePro said the US Congress is effectively lending credibility to Boko Haram’s divisive messaging.

“The US Congress’s decision to impose sanctions on Nigeria over misleading claims of Christian persecution plays directly into Boko Haram’s propaganda strategy,” PeacePro stated, noting that this false narrative fuels recruitment and deepens divisions within Nigerian society. The US Congress’s actions are now reinforcing this dangerous lie.”

PeacePro highlighted that over 216,506 people were killed in the United States through homicide and gun violence between 2020 and 2022, more than 400% higher than the 55,910 deaths reported in Nigeria between October 2019 and September 2023.

Despite this alarming figure, the US Congress has chosen to impose sanctions on Nigeria while ignoring its own domestic crisis of violence and mass shootings.

“This double standard exposes the political nature of the US Congress’s decision,” PeacePro said.

“If the goal is to address human rights violations and violence, the US Congress should first confront the epidemic of gun violence within its own borders.”

“The Nigerian government is fighting a complex battle against terrorism and organized crime,” PeacePro asserted. “External interference rooted in false religious narratives only undermines Nigeria’s efforts and strengthens the hand of terrorist groups.”

PeacePro called on the Nigerian government to reject the sanctions and engage with international partners based on mutual respect and a balanced understanding of Nigeria’s security landscape.

The organization also urged Nigerian religious and political leaders to resist divisive narratives and maintain national unity in the face of external pressure.