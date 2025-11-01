A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has handed down a life sentence to 19-year-old school teacher, Abdullahi Abbass, for the rape and sexual abuse of a 9-year-old pupil in Kwali. Justice M. Osho-Adebiyi delivered the severe verdict after convicting Abbass on two counts of rape and ...

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has handed down a life sentence to 19-year-old school teacher, Abdullahi Abbass, for the rape and sexual abuse of a 9-year-old pupil in Kwali.

Justice M. Osho-Adebiyi delivered the severe verdict after convicting Abbass on two counts of rape and sexual abuse, violating Section 2 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

The judge described the offense as “heinous and deserving of the maximum penalty,” ensuring the sentence carried no option of a fine.

Case details revealed that Abbass, who was the victim’s class teacher, lured the young boy from his home on March 19, 2025, and sexually assaulted him. Despite threats from the teacher, the victim bravely reported the incident to his mother.

This led to the suspect’s arrest by the police and subsequent transfer to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for diligent prosecution.

NAPTIP’s Director-General, Binta Adamu Bello, hailed the ruling as a “landmark judgment,” praising the swift and effective collaboration between the Police and NAPTIP in the investigation and prosecution.

“This judgment carries a commensurate punishment for the offender and will serve as a deterrent to others,” Bello stated. “His name will be entered into the Sex Offenders Register as part of our zero-tolerance approach to sexual violence.”

Bello reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protecting vulnerable persons and children from sexual abuse, noting that NAPTIP has recently strengthened its Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Department to enhance the investigation and prosecution of such crimes.

She also lauded the judiciary and the Nigeria Police Force for their effective collaboration in delivering justice for the victim.