T.B. Joshua’s Wife, Evelyn, becomes new leader of SCOAN

Evelyn Balogun, the wife of the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, has been named the new leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The church activities, according to SCOAN, will be guided by God and led by Mrs. Evelyn Joshua.

SCOAN requested members and followers to pray for Mrs. Evelyn as she begins her new duty in a statement posted to its verified Facebook page.

The statement reads, “Good Morning. We thank you for all your prayers and your love for the ministry since the glorious home call of our dear father, servant of the Most High God, Prophet T.B. Joshua.

“We thank you for keeping the faith. It is now God’s appointed time, to the glory of God, for The SCOAN to soldier on with the divine assignment under the guidance of God and the human leadership of Mrs. Evelyn Joshua.

“We urge you all to join us in prayers as we wish for God’s guidance and divine wisdom in her new God ordained role. Mrs. Evelyn Joshua will shortly address the teeming members of The SCOAN and Emmanuel TV Partners who have waited so long for this new phase in the Great Commission.”

Pastor TB Joshua, who was 57 years old at the time of his death, died 5th of June, 2021. He was the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations,

His followers praised him as a “real man of God” and philanthropist who fed the needy, provided electricity, educational scholarships, and emergency aid, and hired young people in his football team.

TB Joshua was buried within the church premises in Lagos.