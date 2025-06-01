The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that its ongoing tax reforms are designed with the Nigerian youth in mind, not only to raise revenue but to unlock opportunities, support entrepreneurship, and promote inclusion.

This was disclosed at a Youth and Tax Townhall Meeting in Abuja.

This gathering of young Nigerians, policymakers, and stakeholders are all focused on one thing: how tax reforms can work for the youth, not against them.

At the event, Presidential aide Rinsola Abiola said Tinubu’s tax reforms are designed to help young Nigerians succeed, whether as job seekers, workers, or entrepreneurs.

The Minister of Youth Development, represented by the Permanent Secretary, said the tax reform bill is more inclusive and, when fully implemented, will empower young Nigerians.

Other stakeholders present encourage Nigerians to always try to pay their tax as it is a sign of patriotism.

And the FIRS Chairman who was represented by the agency ‘s special adviser on research and statistics emphasised the need for youth involvement in taxation , describing it as a civic responsibility.

Among several initiatives unveiled is the Young Tax Champions Programme, aimed at turning youths into tax education ambassadors.

The government also plans to link tax compliance to access to loans, business grants, and training.