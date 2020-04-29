Children aged under ten will be allowed to visit and hug their grandparents again, under new social distancing guidance in Switzerland.

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health claimed children pose “no risk” to the elderly but said contact should be kept brief.

Dr Daniel Koch, the head of the office’s infectious diseases unit, said: ‘Children are very rarely infected and do not pass on the virus. That is why small children pose no risk to high-risk patients or grandparents.’

But Scientists from other countries have raised concerns about the move, warning there is ‘no consensus’ in the scientific community that healthy under-10s are immune to catching or passing on Covid-19.