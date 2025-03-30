The Society for Women in Taxation (SWIT) is pushing for gender-responsive tax reforms to promote inclusive economic development.

At its second tax summit in Abuja, the National Chairperson, Bosede Ikhanoba, emphasised the need for tax policies that address gender disparities.

Women are at the heart of Nigeria’s economic engine, playing vital roles across sectors—agriculture, entrepreneurship, and corporate leadership.

Yet, financial barriers, including tax structures that do not consider gender disparities, continue to hinder their full potential.

The Society for Women in Taxation (SWIT), an arm of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), is advocating for policies that create a fairer tax system—one that empowers women and fosters economic inclusivity

SWIT’s National Chairperson, believes tax policies must evolve to reflect the unique economic realities women face.

The CITN President says women are enterprising but face societal barriers, urging collective action for a more supportive economic environment

The Chairman of Sessions, Mark Abani, shared the same sentiment, stating that leveraging tax reforms to create equal opportunities for all would accelerate national development

The summit’s high point was the decoration of Barr. Exinwa Okoroafor as the 7th Life Patron of SWIT, alongside awards for winners of the tax debate competition and recognition of distinguished female members—ranging from vice chancellors to women in key leadership positions.