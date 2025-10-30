The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the South-West Development Commission (SWDC), Dr Charles Akinola, has announced plans to establish a South-West Investment Fund to catalyse investment and fast-track infrastructure development across the six states of the region....

Akinola said the proposed fund, which would be largely private sector-driven, is designed to attract capital for strategic regional projects and address the South-West’s infrastructure and development needs.

He disclosed this at the South-West Stakeholders’ Dialogue organised by Afenifere, the DAWN Commission, and the South-West Governors’ Forum in Akure, Ondo State, with the theme “Strengthening Democracy Through Dialogue: Assessing Progress, Charting the Future.”

“We are designing a best-in-class investment fund that can attract private capital to finance outstanding regional projects and meet the urgent infrastructure needs of the South-West,” Akinola stated.

He explained that the Commission is intensifying efforts to strengthen regional connectivity and promote integrated development as part of a broader agenda for inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

According to him, consultations are underway with development partners and private investors on projects focused on intra-regional transportation corridors, agricultural value chains, and technology-driven industrial clusters linking major cities and rural communities.

Akinola noted that improving road networks, digital infrastructure, and economic linkages would enhance trade, mobility, and social cohesion across the region.

“Development commissions like the SWDC focus on regional projects that are often left unattended to. We’re looking at integrative initiatives such as regional connectivity by rail and highways,” he said, citing the long travel time between Ibadan and Akure as an example of the region’s infrastructure challenges.

He stressed that the SWDC’s strategy aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic transformation agenda and the renewed commitment of South-West governors to a unified regional development blueprint.

“Improved connectivity will enable the region to leverage its human capital and economic potential to drive national growth, attract investment, and create jobs for millions of young people,” Akinola added.

He revealed that the Commission would soon begin broad consultations with communities, state governments, trade groups, and other stakeholders to define a shared vision for regional prosperity.

Recalling his previous role as chair of the expert group that produced the technical report leading to the establishment of the SWDC, Akinola said the Commission’s success depends on continued collaboration with governors and citizens.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to work closely with traditional rulers, youth organisations, market women, and community groups to promote inclusive development.

“We stand on a covenant with the people of the South-West that we will do our best. Together with our partners — the governors, traditional rulers, trade groups, and communities — we will pursue a united vision to drive prosperity through the work of the South-West Development Commission,” he declared.