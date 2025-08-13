The South-West Development Commission (SWDC) has launched a series of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure development, economic empowerment, and social cohesion across the region. Jide Adewinle, the federal commissioner representing Ondo State in the SWDC, emphasized the importan...

The South-West Development Commission (SWDC) has launched a series of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure development, economic empowerment, and social cohesion across the region.

Jide Adewinle, the federal commissioner representing Ondo State in the SWDC, emphasized the importance of industrialization in unlocking the South-West’s potential during a meeting with prominent foreign investors. He highlighted successful models such as the Ogun Free Trade Zone and industrial hubs in Lagos, urging the need for similar investments across the region.

“Ondo State is rich in untapped resources,” Adewinle stated. “We have fertile agricultural land, abundant tourism opportunities, substantial oil and gas reserves, a thriving marine economy, and the longest coastline in the region.” He expressed his commitment to leveraging these assets, drawing from his extensive private-sector experience to drive sustainable growth.

“Our vision aligns with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the OUR EASE initiative,” he added, stressing a strong commitment to prosperity and regional advancement. Adewinle called on all stakeholders to collaborate closely with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership to navigate the path to national prosperity.

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, he assured that they would rise above obstacles to fulfill the SWDC’s mandate of transforming the South-West into a beacon of progress for Africa. “Now is the time to rewrite our shared narrative of prosperity and greatness,” he asserted.

These initiatives aim to not only enhance Ondo State’s profile but also foster a spirit of cooperation that could lead to lasting changes across the South-West region. Adewinle concluded by stating that community support will be vital in turning these ambitious plans into reality, marking a new dawn for development in Ondo State.