The Ogun State Police Command has deployed the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team and the Anti-Cultism Squad to the Isara, Ipara, and Ode axis following concerns over the security situation in the area.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Oluseyi Babaseyi, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, ordered a comprehensive combing of the area to flush out criminal elements and restore peace.

He confirmed that the Command has intensified patrols, surveillance, and intelligence-led operations in collaboration with community stakeholders to prevent further attacks.

“The Ogun State Police Command remains fully committed to protecting lives and property, and all perpetrators of criminal acts will be tracked and brought to justice,” Ogunlowo reassured.

The move follows an urgent alarm raised by stakeholders, community leaders, and student representatives over the worsening security situation, citing a spate of robberies, armed assaults, and violent attacks on students of Gateway ICT Polytechnic Saapade.

According to a press statement jointly signed by student leaders and stakeholders in the area, the people are demanding for declaration of the area as a security flashpoint, reinforced police patrols, joint security tasking, installation of surveillance infrastructure, and humanitarian intervention for victims.

They called on Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Inspector General of Police to take immediate action, warning of peaceful protests if their demands are not met.