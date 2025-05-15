Suspected vandal electrocuted while tampering with high-voltage cable in Jigawa

Police in Jigawa State said a man died while reportedly attempting to vandalise electrical infrastructure at the state secretariat building in Dutse.

SP Lawan Shisu Adam, Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer, stated that the event occurred at the new state secretariat complex in Dutse, Jigawa’s capital.

He added that Officers from Dutse Division responded to a call from the Ministry of Works.

On arrival, they found the body of an unidentified man beneath a concrete slab containing high-voltage armoured cables.

Preliminary investigations suggest he was electrocuted while trying to tamper with the cables.

His body, which had already started to decompose, has been taken to Dutse General Hospital for examination.

The police say the incident highlights the dangers of vandalising public infrastructure, especially electrical systems.

Residents have been warned against such acts, stressing the risk to life and the impact on essential government services.

The Jigawa State Police Command says it remains committed to protecting public assets and ensuring safety across the state. It’s urging members of the public to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.