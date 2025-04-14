Suspected herder militiamen again attacked the Zike Kimakpa community of Kwall in the Bassa council area of Plateau State Sunday midnight, killing over 45 persons, including women and children.

This attack is coming days after a similar invasion that left over 60 persons dead and property destroyed in the Bokkos council area.

The visit of the national security adviser, the chief of army staff, and the DIG operation following the attack in Bokkos, and the assurance given that such will not happen in the state, has suffered a setback.

An eyewitness from the attacked village confirmed the development to TVC News through a phone call.

The authorities in the state are yet to confirm officially on the invasion.

TVC News will provide an update of the development as we get more details in our subsequent bulletin.