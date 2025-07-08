Reports from the Wase council area of Plateau state say scores of vigilantes have been attacked and killed in an ambush laid by gunmen suspected to be bandits....

Reports from the Wase council area of Plateau state say scores of vigilantes have been attacked and killed in an ambush laid by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

An eyewitness from the community told a journalist via phone that the incident occurred around the afternoon of Sunday the 6th when hundreds of vigilantes from the Wase council area were on their way to bandits’ hideouts at the popular Madam Forest, located at the government reserve area, and were ambushed and killed.

The community shared borders with Bauchi and Taraba states.

The authorities in the state have not responded officially to the development.

Communities in Plateau State have suffered incessant attacks and killings, with many properties destroyed despite efforts by the government to tackle the menace.