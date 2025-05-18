Gunmen suspected to be bandits have shot dead 15 farmers and injured three others in Dankade, Dihilu, Zagami and Warkata in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area, Kebbi State.

The local Chairman, Hussaini Aliyu Bena, informed Journalists in Birnin Kebbi, this Sunday, that the murderers perpetrated their evil act when they attacked the farmers on their farmlands.

“The bandits infiltrated into Kebbi territory from neighbouring Zamfara state in a hit-and-retreat operation”,

Our farmers were happy that GOD had made the rainy season to blossom which encouraged them to start tilling the land , but Unfortunately, death was lurking around the corner and were then mercilessly.

Bena Added that those who received injury were immediately tajen to the nearby General Hospital in Ribah, headquarters of the local government, while the departed received decent burial.

The Council Chairman thanked Governor Nasir Idris represented by the deputy Governor, Umar Abubakar Tafida, who visited the area in person to pay condolence and sympathy visit to the families of the deceased, reassuring them about the resolve of the administration to stop a recurrence.

Deputy governor Tafida also gave money donated by the governor ,to the deceased families and the treatment of those who received gunshots wounds.