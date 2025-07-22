Nigeria’s Super Falcons have advanced to the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after defeating defending champions South Africa 2–1 in a tense semi-final clash on Tuesday evening....

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have advanced to the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after defeating defending champions South Africa 2–1 in a tense semi-final clash on Tuesday evening.

In what was widely billed as a “final before the final”, goals from Rasheedat Ajibade and Michelle Alozie saw Nigeria avenge their 2022 loss to Banyana Banyana and keep their bid for a record-extending 10th continental title alive.

Ajibade opened the scoring from the penalty spot just before half-time after a handball by South African defender Bambanani Mbane.

The goal capped a dominant first-half performance from the Super Falcons, who controlled the tempo with disciplined defending and swift attacking transitions.

South Africa responded in the second half and were awarded a penalty in the 60th minute when Hildah Magaia was fouled by Osinachi Ohale. Linda Motlhalo calmly converted to draw the sides level.

But just as the match appeared headed for extra time, Michelle Alozie produced a stunning 35-yard winner deep into stoppage time, her strike swerving past goalkeeper Andile Dlamini to spark jubilant celebrations at Stade Larbi Zaouli.

The closing minutes were marked by tension, with tempers flaring, players picking up injuries, and multiple yellow cards issued. Chinwendu Ihezuo was stretchered off, but Nigeria held firm through nine added minutes to seal a famous victory.

The Super Falcons remain unbeaten in the tournament and now head to Rabat for Sunday’s final with renewed belief.

For South Africa, their title defence ends in disappointment, though they will return for the third-place playoff.