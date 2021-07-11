Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has announced that Sunday July 11 is the first day of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH

This is contained in a statement signed by the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council Sokoto, Professor Sambo Junaidu.

The Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in collaboration with the National moon sighting committee says they received reports on Saturday of the sighting of the crescent of Dhul-Hijja1442AH.

According to Professor Junaid, the Sultan has accepted the report and accordingly declared Sunday, July 11, as the first day of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH

The Sultan felicitates with Nigerian Muslims and wished them Allah’s guidance and blessings

He asked Nigerian Muslims not to relent in prayers for the nation, for peace, progress and development of the country.

He also wished the Ummah a very happy Eid-el-Kabir in advance.

With this declaration by the Sultan, Nigeria. Muslimas will observe the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir on Tuesday, July 20, which is equivalent to the 10th of Dhul-Hijja 1442 AH.