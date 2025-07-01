Students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, have staged a protest over the renaming of the institution to Victor Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The students, carrying placards with various inscriptions, marched from the school gate in Sango to the entrance of the Oyo State Secretariat, voicing their displeasure.

They are demanding a reversal of the name change, insisting that the institution be known as The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

Governor Seyi Makinde had announced the renaming during the burial ceremony of the late former governor, citing it as a tribute to the icon.