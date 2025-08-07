A three-day-old baby who was stolen from the Okeiyinmi Health Centre in Ado Ekiti on Monday has been recovered and reunited with the family, the Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed....

A three-day-old baby who was stolen from the Okeiyinmi Health Centre in Ado Ekiti on Monday has been recovered and reunited with the family, the Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed.

The State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, told journalists on Wednesday that the suspect, 34-year-old Deborah Ayeni, had checked into the health centre on Sunday evening, pretending to be pregnant. She reportedly befriended the mother of the newborn, stayed overnight, and stole the baby the following morning when the mother went to the convenience and her husband stepped outside.

Eribo said CCTV footage from a nearby supermarket provided vital clues that led to the suspect’s arrest.

During interrogation, Ayeni confessed to stealing the baby because she had suffered a miscarriage in March and feared her husband, who is based in the United Kingdom, would leave her if he discovered the truth.

The suspect remains in police custody and will soon be charged to court, the Commissioner added.