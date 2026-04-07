The British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has criticised the decision to invite Kanye West to headline the Wireless Festival, stating that the artist should never have been selected for the role. In a strongly worded message on X formerly Twitter Sir Keir said his government stands firmly with the Jewish…...

The British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has criticised the decision to invite Kanye West to headline the Wireless Festival, stating that the artist should never have been selected for the role.

In a strongly worded message on X formerly Twitter Sir Keir said his government stands firmly with the Jewish community and remains resolute in its efforts to confront and defeat what he described as “the poison of antisemitism”.

He stressed that his administration would always take the necessary action to protect the public and uphold the country’s values, particularly in the face of hate and discrimination.

The Prime Minister added that the government would continue to oppose all forms of antisemitism, while ensuring that public platforms are not used to promote harmful rhetoric.