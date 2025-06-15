Key stakeholders from various sectors have gathered in Kano state for a round table discussion on the benefits of the new Tax Reform Bills.

The event which was organized by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (Northwest), Abdullahi Tanko, was part of efforts to sensitize citizens on the objectives and long-term impact of the reforms.

In his remarks, Mr Tanko emphasized that the initiative is part of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring inclusive dialogue on national policies, especially those with direct implications for citizens and businesses.