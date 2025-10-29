The much-anticipated fifth edition of the New Media Conference Debate took centre stage on October 17, 2025, showcasing the brilliance, creativity, and technological awareness of the next generation. The event, held at the school hall of Command Day Secondary School (CDSS), T.A. Lagbaja Military Can...

The event, held at the school hall of Command Day Secondary School (CDSS), T.A. Lagbaja Military Cantonment, Ikeja, brought together eight top secondary schools across Lagos in an intellectually stimulating contest on the influence and future of new media in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Participating schools included Federal Science and Technical College, Aestomic Secondary School, Ronik Comprehensive School, Great Oak College, St. Graags College, CMS Grammar School, Command Day Secondary School, Ikeja, and International School, University of Lagos. Each team presented well-researched arguments and innovative ideas on how technology and new media can drive global development and empower young minds.

To formally open the event, the convener, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as OloriSuperGal, delivered a thought-provoking keynote speech emphasizing the evolving role of new media in shaping societies. She highlighted how Artificial Intelligence and digital technology are redefining communication, learning, and content creation — and urged students to embrace these tools as opportunities for growth, not threats.

Ajibade also used the occasion to announce the official launch date of her new initiative, the Supergal Foundation, scheduled for December 2025. According to her, the foundation will focus on empowering widows and young people with both digital and vocational skills needed for self-reliance. She encouraged guests and sponsors to support the cause, noting that the foundation would extend the long-term vision of her advocacy for inclusion and empowerment through media and technology.

Welcoming participants and guests, the Commandant of Command Day Secondary School, Lt. Col. S.O. Omoyeni, commended the initiative for providing a platform where young minds can share ideas and develop confidence in public speaking. He noted that such engagements help students think critically about the future and make informed decisions in their academic and personal pursuits.

The debate featured a distinguished panel of judges drawn from media, entertainment, and academia. They ensured fairness, balance, and transparency in evaluating each team’s performance. Members of the panel included Dr. Chike Mgbeadichie of the Media Department, Pan-Atlantic University; Joseph Onaolapo (popularly known as Jay On Air), a well-known media presenter and content creator; and Mr. Casmir Uwaegbute, CEO of Caspertainment.

The debate was anchored by Isabella Adedeji, Founder and Managing Director of Yellow Tamarind Productions, who skillfully guided all three rounds of the competition, maintaining energy and order throughout the event.

After a series of keenly contested rounds, St. Graags College emerged as the overall winner of the 2025 edition, demonstrating exceptional knowledge, teamwork, and eloquence. International School, University of Lagos, secured the first runner-up position, while CMS Grammar School, Bariga, came in as second runner-up.

The event was proudly sponsored by OloriSuperGal Media, UAC Foods, Gala Chinchin, Supreme, Swan Table Water, and RiteFoods — organizations that have consistently supported youth-focused initiatives and education-based CSR programmes.

As a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) offshoot of the tenth edition of the New Media Conference, the debate once again achieved its purpose of nurturing young voices, promoting digital literacy, and encouraging informed discourse on the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence and new media.

The 2025 New Media Conference Debate did not only reward excellence but also inspired the next generation to think critically about how they can shape the world through innovation and responsible media engagement.