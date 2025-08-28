As the Academic staff union of universities continues to agitate for better welfare and salaries, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has also demanded immediate harmonisation of salaries across all Federal and State institutions to ensure fairness and equity. This f...

As the Academic staff union of universities continues to agitate for better welfare and salaries, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has also demanded immediate harmonisation of salaries across all Federal and State institutions to ensure fairness and equity.

This follows the information that there will be a review of salaries for workers in the Tertiary institutions.

The National president of SSANU, Muhammed Ibrahim, during an interview with Tvc News, expressed concern over the government’s disregard for Memoranda of Understanding, Memoranda of Action and other duly negotiated collective bargaining agreements entered into with SSANU.