The Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has condoled the people and the government of Oyo State over the passage of a former governor, Omololu Olunloyo.

Born on April 14, 1935, Mr. Olunloyo died on Saturday,, few days to his 90th birthday.

He was governor of Oyo State between October 1 and December 31, 1983, in the defunct Second Republic.

In a condolence message, the Speaker described the late Olunloyo as a thoroughbred technocrat and a disciplined personality with impeccable character.

Mr. Tajudeen noted how the ex-governor remained vocal on burning national issues and guided several administrations after his.

The Speaker prayed that God grants the soul of the former governor leternal rest, as he wished that the family is consoled by the quality and impactful life of their patriach.