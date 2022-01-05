South West Governors condemn police officer’s disrespect to Sanwo-Olu

Southwest Governors urge President Buhari to call Malami, IGP to order over disrespectful conduct of police officer to Sanwo-Olu

Governors in the southwest states have condemned the attitude of a police officer, a CSP exchanging words with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in viral video released on Tuesday.

The Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu in a statement issued in Akure, said the utter disrespect, which underlines the response of the officer to the Governor establishes, beyond doubt, the impracticability of the current system, dubiously christened “Federalism”.

They condemned in strongly, the brazen assault on decency and called on the Inspector General of to explain the justification for this intrusion.

The southwest Governors also condemned in clear terms, the role of the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami SAN in this act of gross moral turpitude.

The Governors called the President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces to rein in the excesses of certain elements bent on acting in a manner capable of eroding the bond of trust existing between the people and the Federal Government.

According to the governors, it is preposterous for political appointees to seek to undermine the very structure of service upon which their appointments rest.

The statement reads, “This is not acceptable. Any expectations of rapprochement between so called federating units and federal security agencies are becoming forlorn, progressively, due to deliberate acts which mock our very avowal to ethics and professionalism.

“We, on our part, will continue to interrogate the current system, which treats elected representatives of the people as mere prefects, while appointed office holders ride rough shod over them as Lords of the Manor. If the purported Chief Security Officers of the States of the Federation require clearance from the office of the IG on matters within their areas of jurisdictions, only hypocrites will wonder why the current security crisis deepens and there appears to be no solution in the foreseeable future.

“We condemn very strongly, this brazen assault on decency. We call on the IG to explain the justification for this intrusion. This is not acceptable. Any expectations of rapprochement between so called federating units and federal security agencies are becoming forlorn, progressively, due to deliberate acts which mock our very avowal to ethics and professionalism.

“We stand by our brother, the Governor of Lagos State. We advise him to deploy the Regional security outfit in the State to protect the lives and property of the people.”