The governors of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, and his Ebonyi counterpart, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru have congratulated the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 73rd birthday.

In his goodwill message, Governor Soludo remarked that Mr. President’s birthday is yet another moment to celebrate a life dedicated to service, vision, and the pursuit of national unity and progress. According to the Governor, President Tinubu’s leadership, anchored on deep political experience, strategic thinking, patriotism and a commitment to democratic governance, continues to inspire a renewed hope for a better Nigeria.

Governor Soludo went further to express deep appreciation for the President’s large-heartedness and support for Anambra State’s developmental aspirations, as his inclusive approach to governance and willingness to partner with subnational entities for national progress reflect his belief in a Nigeria that works for all.

Therefore, Governor Soludo wishes President Bola Tinubu a very pleasant birthday celebration, with prayers for his continued strength, wisdom, and good health to steer our nation toward greater stability, economic growth, and shared prosperity.

In his birthday message, governor Nwifuru says he joins Nigerians and well-wishers worldwide in celebrating the President’s 73rd birthday.

According to him, the epoch milestone hallmarks his remarkable life, dedication, and service to our great nation, Nigeria.

Governor Nwifuru prayed that God grants him continued wisdom, strength, and good health to steer the affairs of our dear country. He described his leadership and vision and policy trajectory as instrumental in shaping Nigeria’s progress, and Ebonyi State is eternally grateful for your tireless efforts righting past wrongs for the nation’s greater good.

He concluded by I extending his warmest felicitations to Mr. President, praying earnestly that this new year and new phase of his life bring you joy, peace, and fulfilment.

“Happy 73rd birthday”, he remarked.