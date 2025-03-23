The Leadership of the Soku Kingdom has denied the reported explosion at the Soku Oil Wells currently circulating on Social Media as lies and outright falsehood.

The Kingdom reacted in a statement on its behalf by the Secretary of the Kingdom, Witness Alasia, describing the spread of the Fake News as disheartening and worrisome.

The Kingdom said the Soku Gas plant where the reported fake explosion purportedly occured is working and nothing untoward or strange has happened there including an explosion.

The kingdom however disclosed that a fire occured on one of the pipelines near the plant on the Soku-Abua-Rumuji right of way but the cause of the fire is unknown.

It added that the company has also not come up with any information on the cause of the Fire.

Read Full statement below…

On behalf of The Leadership of the SOKU Kingdom, I write to debunk the falsehood escalating in all social media that there was an explosion in the SOKU Gas Plant.

It is disheartening and worrisome that People will mischievously misinforming the public with a baseless and untrue story.

SOKU Gas Plant is Safe and in a Perfect Working Condition.

The Public should disregard this unguided and untrue report.

Though there was a fire outbreak in one of the Gas pipe line along SOKU-Abua-Rumuji Right of way.

The Cause of the explosion is unknown and the Company also has not come up with any useful information.

We use this Medium to inform the public that Soku and her Satellite Communities are Safe and Calm.

Regards;

Mr. Witness Alasia N.

General Secretary