The Sokoto State Government has introduced subsidised rice sales at ₦48,000 per 50kg bag for residents.

The announcement is part of efforts aimed at addressing food scarcity and make essential commodities more accessible.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu who announced the initiative emphasised that it is part of the State’s broader efforts to alleviate hunger and improve social welfare.

The announcement followed the official launch of a relief programme aimed at distributing essential items to vulnerable populations across the State.

Governor Aliyu highlighted that the initiative was made possible through partnerships with donors and stakeholders, reflecting the government’s commitment to inclusive governance and poverty alleviation.

“We have introduced the sale of subsidised rice at ₦48,000 per 50kg bag to ensure food affordability for our people. This initiative, launched during the holy month of Ramadan, demonstrates our dedication to reducing hardship and building a more compassionate society,” the governor stated.

He expressed gratitude to donors and stakeholders for their support, assuring that the state government remains committed to uplifting the most disadvantaged members of the community.

This development builds on earlier efforts by the Sokoto State Government to address food insecurity.

In February 2025, the State rolled out a ₦1 billion subsidised foodstuff programme targeting civil servants and low-income earners in six local government areas.

The initiative, which aims to ease the financial burden of purchasing essential items, was disclosed by the Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Dadi-Adare, during a training session for shop facilitators.

Under the programme, eligible workers can purchase food items worth up to 30% of their monthly salary, with a maximum spending limit of ₦15,000 per worker.

The pilot phase covers Dange Shuni, Wamakko, Bodinga, Kware, Sokoto North, and Sokoto South, with plans to expand to other areas in the future.

Alhaji Chiso Dattijo, Chairman of the implementation committee, explained that the initiative prioritises state and local government employees, including primary school teachers, to mitigate the impact of rising food costs.

The subsidised rice initiative and the broader food relief programme underscore Sokoto State’s proactive approach to addressing economic challenges and improving the welfare of its residents.