The Sokoto State Government has expressed readiness to engage in peace talks with Bandits willing to renounce violence and reintegrate into society.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, retired Colonel Ahmed Usman, the government said while it remains committed to security and enforcement operations, dialogue remains a vital tool for lasting peace.

“Most of the conflicts in the history of the world were solved by more than force. This is why the state government would like to keep its doors wide open to any bandit that would like to lay down arms and be reintegrated into society peacefully,” the statement read.

Col. Usman reaffirmed the government’s resolve to prioritise peace and security, noting that reconciliation and reintegration of repentant fighters could help restore normalcy to affected communities.

The state also commended the Federal Government and security agencies for their ongoing efforts in combating insecurity in the region. “We appreciate their commitment. May Allah have mercy on the souls of those who lost their lives in the line of duty and grant their families the strength to bear the loss,” the statement added.