Breaking News

Sokoto Government Confirms Attack On Village, Market 20 Killed, 34 injured

Latest Breaking News About Sokoto State: 20 Persons killed in Aloleged Sokoto Stat Government confirms bandits attack on village, market, 20 killed 34 injured Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

Sokoto state government has confirmed the attacked on Ungwan Lalle market located in Sabon Birni local government where over twenty persons were killed by suspected armed bandits.

The state commissioner for Carriers and Security Matters, Garba Moyi confirmed the attack in an interview with to newsmen .

He expressed sadness over the attack and described as unfortunate and avoidable if only the traders have obeyed the state government directives that ban opening of all rural markets in the eastern part of the state as measures to curtail banditry.

He said the state government has suspended markets in some parts of the state experiencing Banditry because village weekly markets are where bandits are getting their supplies of food items and other consumables

He frown at the action of some Communities whom he said refused to comply with the temporary measure despite the fact that it was for their own good.

According to the commissioner, a taskforce comprising security agents, local government chairmen and representatives of district heads in each of the affected local government area to ensure compliance.

Sources said over thirty persons are receiving treatment at various medical centre across the state while relative of missing persons are still looking for their lives ones.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Bello releases N2bn salaries owed ex-office holders

TVCN
Dec 29, 2016

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has released N2 billion for payment to immediate past political office…

Alleged treason: Court adjourns trial of Sowore, Bakare till 1st, 2nd of April

TVCN
Apr 28, 2021

A Federal High court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of The Convener of #RevolutionNow movement, (more…)

Vincent Enyeama TVC

Vincent Enyeama, 10 others frozen out of Lille

TVCN
Jul 5, 2017

Former Nigerian Captain Vincent Enyeama, and ten other players, have been frozen out of French Club,…

Just in: Agba Jalingo perfects bail conditions, leaves jail

TVCN
Feb 17, 2020

Journalist and publisher of Cross River Watch, Agba Jalingo has been released from (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

UNICEF, NASFAT Partner To End Violence Against Women

15 Jun 2021 2.41 pm

Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society, NASFAT says…

Continue reading

Wike affirmed commitment to Nigeria’s unity

28 Jun 2017 5.55 pm

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has reiterated…

Continue reading

Communique issued by PDP Governors’ Forum at the end of its meeting in Ibadan

17 May 2021 3.40 pm

The PDP GOVERNORS’ FORUM met in Ibadan,…

Continue reading