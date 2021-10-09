Sokoto Government Confirms Attack On Village, Market 20 Killed, 34 injured

Sokoto state government has confirmed the attacked on Ungwan Lalle market located in Sabon Birni local government where over twenty persons were killed by suspected armed bandits.

The state commissioner for Carriers and Security Matters, Garba Moyi confirmed the attack in an interview with to newsmen .

He expressed sadness over the attack and described as unfortunate and avoidable if only the traders have obeyed the state government directives that ban opening of all rural markets in the eastern part of the state as measures to curtail banditry.

He said the state government has suspended markets in some parts of the state experiencing Banditry because village weekly markets are where bandits are getting their supplies of food items and other consumables

He frown at the action of some Communities whom he said refused to comply with the temporary measure despite the fact that it was for their own good.

According to the commissioner, a taskforce comprising security agents, local government chairmen and representatives of district heads in each of the affected local government area to ensure compliance.

Sources said over thirty persons are receiving treatment at various medical centre across the state while relative of missing persons are still looking for their lives ones.