Popular skit creator Oluwafemi Oladipo, widely known as Slimcase, has issued a public apology to the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) over the unauthorised use of the agency’s uniform and a waste collection truck in one of his comedy videos.

In a message posted on his Instagram page, Slimcase said the skit was intended to promote the dignity of labour and draw attention to the vital role played by waste managers and other professionals in society.

He clarified that the concept was entirely his initiative and was never meant to misrepresent, ridicule or bring disrepute to LAWMA, its personnel or the Lagos State Government.

The content creator disclosed that he took down the video from all his social media platforms on December 8, 2025, immediately after concerns were raised, adding that no edited or alternative versions of the skit remain in circulation.

Slimcase also stressed that LAWMA neither authorised, endorsed nor took part in the production of the video.

Reaffirming his respect for the agency’s work in maintaining cleanliness across Lagos, he pledged to exercise greater caution and seek proper approval in future projects involving public institutions.

He wrote in part, “APOLOGY TO THE LAGOS STATE WASTE MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY (LAWMA) AND ITS PARTNERS WITH REGARDS TO THE VIDEO CONTENT POSTED ONLINE AND MADE WITH LAWMA UNIFORM AND TRUCK… I take full responsibility.

“The content was my idea and I removed the video from all platforms on 8 December 2025 as soon as concerns were raised.

“The video was not intended to ridicule, misrepresent, embarrass, or demean LAWMA, its officers, staff, partners or the Lagos State Government. My sole objective was to create creative content intended to promote the dignity of labour and to emphasize that every profession, including waste management, is noble, valuable, and deserving of respect.

“I did not intend to suggest that LAWMA endorsed or participated in the video, and no related or adapted versions of the video are in circulation.”