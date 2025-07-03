Seven members of the House of Representatives have defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, announced their defection in separate letters from the legislators.

Six of the defectors are from the Peoples Democratic Party, led by the Chairman, House Committee on Bureau of Public Procurement, Unyime Idem.

Others are Martins Essien, Uduak Ududoh, Okon Bassey, Etteh Ikpong, and

Ekpo Asuquo.

Emmanuel Udo from Young Progressives Party, YPP, also pitched his tent with the APC.

The lawmakers cite internal party crisis, factionalisation, and some irreconcilable differences as reasons for their defection.

Minority leader Kingsley Chinda objected to the defections.

He recognises the right of every citizen to peaceful assembly and association but insists there is no legal verdict that the affected political parties are in crisis.

Mr. Chinda, therefore, wants the speaker to declare the seats of the seven members vacant.