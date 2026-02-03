Six passengers have been confirmed dead, while 23 others sustained injuries in a road crash around the Foursquare Camp area of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway....

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the command, Odunsin Afolabi, the crash was caused by fatigue and speeding, which resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle.

He said the accident occurred at about 11:27 a.m., adding that FRSC rescue operatives from the Ogunmakin Unit Command arrived at the scene within two minutes.

“The crash involved a DAF CF 380 trailer with registration number SNA 287 XA. It was a lone accident,” Afolabi said.

“A total of 29 persons were involved in the crash. Twenty-three sustained injuries, while six lost their lives.”

Afolabi also cautioned motorists against the practice of mixing cattle with passengers during transit, noting that such arrangements complicate rescue operations and often lead to avoidable loss of life.

The injured victims and the bodies of the deceased were taken to Oreoluwa Hospital at the GOFAMINT Camp, Ogunmakin, and Victory Hospital in Ogere.

The FRSC advised motorists to ensure regular servicing and inspection of commercial vehicles, particularly heavy-duty trucks. Drivers were also urged to avoid speeding, remain in full control of their vehicles on expressways, and strictly comply with road safety regulations.