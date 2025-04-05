Six persons have to have died in the fatal crash involving a commercial bus and two articulated vehicles has occurred in front of NIPCO GAS Station, opposite MFM Prayer City, along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

However, according to a press statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, the numbers of casualty involved cannot be ascertained yet but rescue effort is ongoing by officials of TRACE, FRSC, FIRE SERVICE and the POLICE.

The statement confirms that presently, outbound Lagos is on standstill. He appeals to those presently held up in traffic to please exercise patience, as 1st responders are battling to save the lives of those trapped and normalise traffic flow.

Those planning to leave Lagos to Mowe-Sagamu-Ibadan-Ore/Benin Expressway, are advised to ply Ikorodu, Epe or Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, as alternative routes, depending in which area of Lagos they are travelling out from.

He urged the general public and road users to show understanding as the law enforcement agents are working on how to restore free flow of traffic in the area.