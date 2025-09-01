The 2025 Obasa U-16 Summer Football Tournament came to an end on Saturday as Shuffle Select Academy a team based in Agege were crowned champions of the summer football tournament. In a thrilling final, Shuffle Select Football Academy defeated Adwaaik Soccer academy by 3-1 with goals from Olagunju Or...

The 2025 Obasa U-16 Summer Football Tournament came to an end on Saturday as Shuffle Select Academy a team based in Agege were crowned champions of the summer football tournament.

In a thrilling final, Shuffle Select Football Academy defeated Adwaaik Soccer academy by 3-1 with goals from Olagunju Oreofe, Yekeen Musteqim and Sunday destiny in the male finals of the soccer tournament.

In the female finals living proof queens lost to Hephzibah ladies by 3-0.

The post match presentation celebrated outstanding players and acknowledged all participating teams with certificates of participation.

In the male category, the champions got six hundred thousand naira runners-up ₦400,000, and third-place finishers ₦300,000. For the female category, winners got ₦350,000, with second and third places receiving ₦250,000 and ₦100,000 respectively. The total prize pool was N2 million.

Organizers of the event kings sports international praised the dedication and hard work of all the participating teams , fans and coaches and expressed gratitude to the guests for their support.

The 2025 Obasa U-16 summer Soccer tournament is Developmental Championship highlighting the competitive spirit and showcased the future stars of Nigerian football.