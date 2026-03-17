The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned the multiple suicide bombing attack across Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) in Borno State on Monday, describing it as shocking and despicable. Police confirmed that the incident reportedly occurred almost simultaneously at the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, the Monday Market…...

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned the multiple suicide bombing attack across Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) in Borno State on Monday, describing it as shocking and despicable.

Police confirmed that the incident reportedly occurred almost simultaneously at the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, the Monday Market Roundabout and the Post Office area, which left 23 dead and 108 injured.

The blasts, suspected to have been caused by improvised explosive devices planted by fighters of Boko Haram, were reported around 7 p.m., shortly after Muslims broke their fast.

The Nigerian Army has also alerted Maiduguri residents to the potential deployment of more suicide bombers by Boko Haram, warning the public to steer clear of crowded areas.

Condemning the attacks as evil and unacceptable, the Forum, in a statement signed by its chairman, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Kwara State Governor, said the incidents were a reckless waste of human lives.

The Forum tasked the security forces to degrade the capacity of the terrorists to carry out such attacks.

The Forum said, “Our condolences and sympathies are with the people and government of Borno State on this sad development. We stand in firm solidarity with them, and will continue to work with the Federal Government to totally defeat terrorists in any part of the country.

“We condemn the Maiduguri cowardly attacks on civilians and government offices, and we reassure our security forces of our continued support for the operations to end this menace.”

TVC News previously reported that President Bola Tinubu has directed security chiefs and emergency responders to Borno State after Monday’s suicide bombing attacks across the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), describing them as “profoundly upsetting.”